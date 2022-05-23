Dr. Krunal Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Krunal Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Krunal Patel, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
1
Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep7335 Gladiolus Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 985-1925
2
Cleveland Clinic Florida Nephrology 1st Floor2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5488
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was very pleased with my former pulmonologist Dr. Santucci. However, Dr. Santucci is now head of Critical Care at Healthpark. Dr. Patel took over for Dr, Santucci and he is first rate. He is highly qualified and very personable and easy going.
About Dr. Krunal Patel, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English, Gujarati
- 1609142264
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
