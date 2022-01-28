See All Plastic Surgeons in Houston, TX
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Overview

Dr. Kriti Mohan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Medicine

Dr. Mohan works at Ciaravino Plastic Surgery in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ciaravino Total Beauty
    3700 Buffalo Speedway Ste 850, Houston, TX 77098

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Houston Methodist Hospital
  Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
  The Woman's Hospital of Texas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Fat Grafting to the Body
Fat Grafting to the Buttock
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Fat Grafting to the Body
Fat Grafting to the Buttock

Treatment frequency



Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Fat Grafting to the Body
Fat Grafting to the Buttock
Fat Grafting to the Face
Liposuction
Localized Fat Deposits
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 28, 2022
    I HIGHLY recommend Dr. Mohan for your breast enhancement!! I have had 3 sets from THE BODY DOC and I have been thrilled each and every time!! The staff is amazing and take great care to make you feel great and beautiful! The anesthesiologist team is amazing as well. NO sign of a needle even though I had and IV. Thank you Dr. Mohan you and the team make everyday a bette day when I look in the mirror!!
    — Jan 28, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Kriti Mohan, MD
    About Dr. Kriti Mohan, MD

    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1801158373
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Baylor College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    Rutgers University
    Board Certifications
    Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kriti Mohan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Mohan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mohan accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.

    Dr. Mohan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Mohan works at Ciaravino Plastic Surgery in Houston, TX.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

