Dr. Krithika Ramadas, MD
Overview
Dr. Krithika Ramadas, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POST-GRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION / MADRAS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Krithika Ramadas MD2100 Lynn Rd Ste 225, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 496-2726
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ramadas is an exemplary doctor. She is not only an allergist, but an excellent immunologist. She is very thorough and analytical, and pays close attention to details of diagnostic blood work and tests, enabling her to quickly identify the source of the medical problem and treat it immediately. She has many years of experience with a variety of patients with various issues, therefore has a broad knowledge base from which to draw. She is highly regarded within the medical community.
About Dr. Krithika Ramadas, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Harbor UCLA Med Ctr
- Cedars Sinai Med Ctr
- JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POST-GRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION / MADRAS UNIVERSITY
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramadas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramadas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Ramadas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
