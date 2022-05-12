Dr. Krithika Iyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Krithika Iyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Krithika Iyer, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They graduated from Grant Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Dr. Iyer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
HCA Florida Behavioral Health Specialists - Tamarac7421 N University Dr Ste 310, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 751-1947Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Iyer?
Dr. Iyer is a very thorough and compassionate physician. She is very knowledgeable and I feel as though she cares about my health. The office staff is great, always quick to get back to you and friendly. I've been with this practice for over five years.
About Dr. Krithika Iyer, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1588753438
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami - Miller School of Medicine
- University of Missouri - Columbia School of Medicine
- Grant Medical College
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iyer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iyer works at
Dr. Iyer has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Iyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.