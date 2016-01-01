Overview

Dr. Krisztina Nadasy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine of Budapest and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue.



Dr. Nadasy works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

