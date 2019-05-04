Overview

Dr. Kristyna Lee, MD is a Dermatologist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Lee works at Affiliated Dermatologists in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.