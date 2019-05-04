Dr. Kristyna Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristyna Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristyna Lee, MD is a Dermatologist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Affiliated Dermatologists182 South St Ste 1, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 267-0300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Dr Lee and her staff are very kind, caring and professional. They gave me the time I needed to address my needs in a professional manner. I would recommend my family and friends to go see Dr Lee.
About Dr. Kristyna Lee, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1396940334
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.