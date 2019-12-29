See All Dermatologists in Conroe, TX
Dr. Kristyn Payne, MD

Dermatology
4 (26)
Call for new patient details
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kristyn Payne, MD is a Dermatologist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Payne works at Complete Dermatology Inc in Conroe, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Complete Dermatology-woodlands
    508 Medical Center Blvd Ste 380, Conroe, TX 77304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 573-8333
  2. 2
    Complete Dermatology
    17191 St Lukes Way Ste 210, Conroe, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 573-8333

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Intertrigo
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Itchy Skin
Intertrigo
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 29, 2019
    Dr. Payne is my all-time favorite doctor (of any speciality). She is kind, friendly and knowledgeable. She takes her time, is interested, explains things well and is just all around AWESOME! It takes a while to get an appointment, but I HIGHLY recommend her!
    About Dr. Kristyn Payne, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1780628644
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.