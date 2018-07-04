Overview

Dr. Kristyn Fagerberg, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bee Cave, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock.



Dr. Fagerberg works at Baylor Scott & White Health in Bee Cave, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.