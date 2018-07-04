Dr. Kristyn Fagerberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fagerberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristyn Fagerberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kristyn Fagerberg, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bee Cave, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock.
Baylor Scott & White Clinic-west Hills Family11805 FM 2244 Rd Ste 100, Bee Cave, TX 78738 Directions (512) 654-4450
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been seeing Dr. Fagerberg for a year. She is compassionate, knowledgeable, and accessible. I particularly like her "no-nonsense" approach to medicine, in which she both listens to me and responds to all of my questions, never making me feel foolish for asking. Great doctor, highly recommend.
- Family Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
Dr. Fagerberg speaks Spanish.
