Dr. Kristy Ward, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kristy Ward, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of California, San Diego School of Medicine
Texas Oncology - Sugar Land1350 First Colony Blvd Ste 205, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 805-3651Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Ward has been a very professional doctor to me since 2018. I have trusted her care plan and have appreciated her realistic, yet optimistic conversations.
- Oncology
- English
- 1174727770
- University of California, San Diego School of Medicine
- University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston
Dr. Ward has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ward accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ward has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ward on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ward. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ward.
