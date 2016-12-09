Overview

Dr. Kristy Tolly, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine.



Dr. Tolly works at Hoag Medical Group (HMG) in Huntington Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.