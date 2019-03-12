See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Zanesville, OH
Dr. Kristy Ritchie, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Kristy Ritchie, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (12)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kristy Ritchie, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Zanesville, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital.

Dr. Ritchie works at Genesis Medical Group in Zanesville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Todd Jenkins, MD
Dr. Todd Jenkins, MD
6 (34)
View Profile
Dr. Anita Bellante, MD
Dr. Anita Bellante, MD
8 (13)
View Profile
Dr. Coral Spicer, MD
Dr. Coral Spicer, MD
10 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Genesis Medical Group
    945 Bethesda Dr Ste 330, Zanesville, OH 43701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 454-8800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Genesis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Principal Life

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ritchie?

    Mar 12, 2019
    Dr. Ritchie was very kind to me and readily available. She showed me empathy during my first miscarriage and has helped me during the process even though she wasn’t my actual Doctor. She’s a very caring person- you’re in good hands with her care.
    — Mar 12, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kristy Ritchie, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kristy Ritchie, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ritchie to family and friends

    Dr. Ritchie's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ritchie

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kristy Ritchie, MD.

    About Dr. Kristy Ritchie, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174709745
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • OHIO NORTHERN UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kristy Ritchie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ritchie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ritchie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ritchie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ritchie works at Genesis Medical Group in Zanesville, OH. View the full address on Dr. Ritchie’s profile.

    Dr. Ritchie has seen patients for Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ritchie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ritchie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ritchie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ritchie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ritchie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kristy Ritchie, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.