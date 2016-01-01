Overview

Dr. Kristy Magee, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sanford, FL. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital, Adventhealth Fish Memorial and Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Magee works at HCA Florida North Seminole Family and Sports Medicine - Lake Forest in Sanford, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.