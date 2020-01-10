Dr. Kristy Kennedy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kennedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristy Kennedy, MD
Dr. Kristy Kennedy, MD is a Dermatologist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans.
Lafayette Office1245 S College Rd Bldg 5, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 235-6886
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Kennedy is an exceptional doctor. She is knowledgeable, explains what she's doing and why, and very easy to talk to. I highly recommend her.
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1609091875
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Dermatology
Dr. Kennedy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kennedy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kennedy has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kennedy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennedy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennedy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kennedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kennedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.