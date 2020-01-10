Overview

Dr. Kristy Kennedy, MD is a Dermatologist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans.



Dr. Kennedy works at Dermatology Center Of Acadiana in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.