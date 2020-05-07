Overview

Dr. Kristy Kazemfar, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Merritt Island, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital and Rockledge Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kazemfar works at Partners In Women's Health in Merritt Island, FL with other offices in Melbourne, FL and Rockledge, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.