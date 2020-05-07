Dr. Kristy Kazemfar, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kazemfar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristy Kazemfar, DO
Overview
Dr. Kristy Kazemfar, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Merritt Island, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital and Rockledge Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Partners in Womens Health LLC255 Fortenberry Rd Ste A1, Merritt Island, FL 32952 Directions (321) 459-1192
Steward Medical Group Inc150 N Sykes Creek Pkwy Ste 300, Merritt Island, FL 32953 Directions (321) 459-1192
Baytree Medical Associates7970 N Wickham Rd Ste 101, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 459-1192
Steward Medical Group Inc1133 Seminole Dr, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 459-1192Monday8:15am - 4:45pmTuesday8:15am - 4:45pmWednesday8:15am - 4:45pmThursday8:15am - 4:45pmFriday8:15am - 4:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly professional front staff & nurse very easy to check in no long waiting time. Dr Kristy Kazemfar was very professional and easy to talk to, very happy with the service I received.
About Dr. Kristy Kazemfar, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
