Dr. Kristy Jackson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristy Jackson, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristy Jackson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital.
Dr. Jackson works at
Locations
-
1
Allison Peklansky Do2540 Windy Hl Rd, Smyrna, GA 30080 Directions (770) 644-1570
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jackson?
About Dr. Kristy Jackson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1043484645
Education & Certifications
- MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jackson accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jackson works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.