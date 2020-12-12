Overview

Dr. Kristy Howard, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Issaquah, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Howard works at Overlake Ob/Gyn in Issaquah, WA with other offices in Truckee, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Amniocentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.