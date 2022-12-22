Dr. Stockton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kristopher Stockton, MD
Dr. Kristopher Stockton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas.
Texas Orthopedics911 W 38th St Ste 300, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 439-1000
Austin Skeletal Trauma Specialists PA2120 N Mays St Ste 100, Round Rock, TX 78664 Directions (512) 439-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I’ve been a patient of Dr. Stockton‘s for five years. I appreciate his patience and time he takes with every appointment. He is very thorough and able to answer all my questions.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1245430289
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Orthopedic Surgery
