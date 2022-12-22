Overview

Dr. Kristopher Stockton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas.



Dr. Stockton works at Texas Orthopedics Sports and Rehabilitation Associates in Austin, TX with other offices in Round Rock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair, Hammer Toe Repair and Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.