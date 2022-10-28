Overview

Dr. Kristopher Sirmon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Glenwood Regional Medical Center, Morehouse General Hospital and Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Sirmon works at North Louisiana Ortho/Sprts Med in Monroe, LA with other offices in Ruston, LA and West Monroe, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.