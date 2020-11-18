Dr. Kristopher Selke, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Selke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristopher Selke, DO
Overview
Dr. Kristopher Selke, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Medical Center Berlin.
Dr. Selke works at
Locations
ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Appleton1818 N Meade St # 240W, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 308-4820Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Berlin225 Memorial Dr # 2000, Berlin, WI 54923 Directions (920) 308-4821Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Neenah333 N Green Bay Rd, Neenah, WI 54956 Directions (920) 276-4624Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Selke?
Dr. Seller performed the TAVR procedure on me almost a year ago. He was very thorough and informative. He truly cares about his patients and is good at his job. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Kristopher Selke, DO
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- McLaren Greater Lansing
- Homer Stryker School of Medicine
- Homer Stryker School of Medicine
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Interventional Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
- Thedacare Medical Center Berlin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Selke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Selke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Selke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Selke works at
Dr. Selke has seen patients for Septal Defect, Heart Disease and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Selke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Selke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Selke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Selke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.