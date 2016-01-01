Dr. Kristopher Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristopher Lewis, MD
Dr. Kristopher Lewis, MD is a Pediatric Radiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Radiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
- Pediatric Radiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lewis using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.