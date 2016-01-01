Overview

Dr. Kristopher Lewis, MD is a Pediatric Radiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Radiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Lewis works at St. Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

