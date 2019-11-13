Overview

Dr. Kristopher Lay, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hoover, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham, Children's of Alabama and Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. Lay works at Alabama Nasal and Sinus Center in Hoover, AL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.