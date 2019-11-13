Dr. Kristopher Lay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristopher Lay, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kristopher Lay, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hoover, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham, Children's of Alabama and Grandview Medical Center.
Alabama Nasal and Sinus Center7191 Cahaba Valley Rd Ste 301, Hoover, AL 35242 Directions (205) 980-2091
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
- Children's of Alabama
- Grandview Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Dr Lay was amazing with my 4yo! He was nice and explained things in a way we understood. He was caring during the surgery process and even called a few days later to make sure she was doing alright. He is definitely an ENT I recommend for anyone. He has your best interest in mind.
About Dr. Kristopher Lay, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1447227830
Education & Certifications
- University Of Al Hospital
- University of Alabama Hosp
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- University of Florida
- Otolaryngology
Dr. Lay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lay has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.