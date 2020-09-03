Dr. Krueger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kristopher Krueger, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristopher Krueger, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN.
Dr. Krueger works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Methodist Hospital6500 EXCELSIOR BLVD, Minneapolis, MN 55426 Directions (952) 993-3246
-
2
Minneapolis Cardiology Associates800 E 28th St Ste H2100, Minneapolis, MN 55407 Directions (612) 863-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- Mora Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Krueger?
Can't say enough. Dr K. is the one to go with on all things electro-cardiology. I literally switched insurance when he moved from ParkNic to Allina, so he could do my ablation. It's been amazing to stay in rhythm.
About Dr. Kristopher Krueger, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1821013111
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krueger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krueger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krueger works at
Dr. Krueger has seen patients for Cardioversion, Elective, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krueger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Krueger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krueger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krueger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krueger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.