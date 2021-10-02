See All Internal Medicine Doctors in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Kristopher Koch, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. 

Dr. Koch works at Wellmed At Northern Hills in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wellmed At Northern Hills
    14100 Nacogdoches Rd Ste 116, San Antonio, TX 78247 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 653-8989

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 02, 2021
    Getting to know his days to work, therefore I make my appointments according. I only go to this clinic for Dr Koch. I do not see anyone but home. He ha earned my total trust.
    Lynda Kirchhof — Oct 02, 2021
    About Dr. Kristopher Koch, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1174985352
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kristopher Koch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Koch has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Koch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Koch works at Wellmed At Northern Hills in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Koch’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Koch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

