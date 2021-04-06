Dr. Kristopher Kimmell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kimmell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristopher Kimmell, MD
Dr. Kristopher Kimmell, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Unity Hospital.
Neuroscience Institute2655 Ridgeway Ave Ste 340, Rochester, NY 14626 Directions (585) 368-6545
- Rochester General Hospital
- Unity Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Kimmell and the staff at Unity Neurosurgery were amazing. I met with Dr. Kimmell, as well as two other doctors, after being told that I had some significant disc issues by my general practitioner. All 3 of the specialist recommended surgery. The whole idea of neck surgery was very scary and unsettling. I chose to have Dr. Kimmell be my doctor because he took the time to explain all of my options and treatments to me. He was very thorough at looking over my scans and examining me. He was very confident and knowledgeable. He recommend the surgery that was the best option for me. While I was waiting for surgery to be approved, this was all happening around the time that the second wave of Covid had hit our community, he was attentive, caring and compassionate to what I was going through. He called me personally on a holiday. The staff called to check on me. Everyone has been very attentive to me and sympathetic to me. These people truly care about making sure that you are healed.
- Neurosurgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1902122203
- Strong Memorial Hospital Of The University Of Rochester
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Kimmell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kimmell accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kimmell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kimmell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kimmell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kimmell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kimmell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.