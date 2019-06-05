Dr. Katira has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kristopher Katira, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristopher Katira, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.

Locations

Ochsner Medical Center1514 Jefferson Hwy Fl 2, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-4070

Intermountain Medical Center5121 S Cottonwood St, Murray, UT 84107 Directions (801) 507-1650Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm

Intermountain Plastic Surgery Center5169 S Cottonwood St Ste 420, Murray, UT 84107 Directions (801) 507-1650Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm

Ochsner Baptist - A Campus of Ochsner Medical Center4429 Clara St Ste 330, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 842-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Katira is kind and knowledgeable. He explained everything at every step of my procedure. I was very pleased with the result. He is an artist. I would highly recommend him. His staff was most accommodating also. Five stars!
About Dr. Kristopher Katira, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Case Western
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery

