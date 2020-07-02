Dr. Kristopher Jerry, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jerry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kristopher Jerry, DPM is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They graduated from New York College Of Podiatric Medicine and Affiliated Hospitals and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Martin South Hospital and Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital.
Locations
Podiatry Health Services1846 Se Port St Lucie Blvd, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 251-2209
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Martin South Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jerry is truly a caring, competent and true professional. He makes you feel comfortable. He takes the time to listen to you and your problem. Staff is professional and there is never a wait for your appointment. If you need a excellent podiatrist, Dr. Jerry is your man.
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- 1063861979
Education & Certifications
- BAKO DERMATOPATHOLOGY FELLOWSHIP|Liako General Hospital
- Northwest Medical Center
- New York College Of Podiatric Medicine and Affiliated Hospitals
- Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
