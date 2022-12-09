See All Plastic Surgeons in Tampa, FL
Dr. Kristopher Hamwi, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (35)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kristopher Hamwi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio University, College of Medicine.

Dr. Hamwi works at Artistic Lipo & Plastic Surgery in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Artistic Lipo & Plastic Surgery
    Artistic Lipo & Plastic Surgery
12634 Bassbrook Ln, Tampa, FL 33626
(407) 987-3035
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Augmentation
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Reduction
Breast Augmentation
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Reduction

Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 35 ratings
Patient Ratings (35)
5 Star
(33)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Dec 09, 2022
I absolutely love Dr. Hamwi's work! I look and feel beautiful. Thank you!
— Dec 09, 2022
About Dr. Kristopher Hamwi, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • 16 years of experience
  • English
  • 1326205238
Education & Certifications

  • New York and Ear Infimary Aesthetic
  • Medstar Washington Hospital Center, Georgetown University
  • Northeastern Ohio University, College of Medicine
  • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kristopher Hamwi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamwi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hamwi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hamwi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hamwi works at Artistic Lipo & Plastic Surgery in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Hamwi’s profile.

35 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamwi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamwi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamwi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamwi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

