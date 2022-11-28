Dr. Danielson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kristopher Danielson, DO
Overview
Dr. Kristopher Danielson, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with University of Michigan Health - West.
Dr. Danielson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Orthopaedics Associates of Michigan1111 Leffingwell Ave NE Ste 300, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 459-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Michigan Health - West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Danielson?
Dr Danielson was very upfront about all the procedures & options I may need concerning my health. He made it easy to understand what my condition was and what is the easiest, cost effective and best treatment options for me going forward .. I would highly recommend him to anyone looking for a doctor who tells it as it is and doesn’t beat around the bush and string you along for several months waiting for answers/ treatment… A real pleasure to have as my doctor.
About Dr. Kristopher Danielson, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1376957134
Education & Certifications
- Core Institute
- Metro Health Hospital Grand Rapids
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Danielson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Danielson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Danielson works at
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Danielson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Danielson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Danielson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Danielson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.