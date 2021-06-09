Overview

Dr. Kristopher Abeln, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd.



Dr. Abeln works at Baptist Health Medical Group Orthopedic Care in New Albany, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

