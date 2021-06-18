See All General Surgeons in Flint, MI
Overview

Dr. Kristoffer Wong, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Flint, MI. 

Dr. Wong works at University of Michigan Medical Center in Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hurley Medical Center Grad Medical
    1 Hurley Plz, Flint, MI 48503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 262-7300
  2. 2
    Hurley Medical Center
    1125 N Linden Rd Ste 100, Flint, MI 48532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 262-6555
  3. 3
    Pediatric Cardiology in Flint
    6140 Rashelle Dr, Flint, MI 48507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 262-2330

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
  • Hurley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 18, 2021
    Let me start by saying I have been having health issues ignored by doctors for years.. Brushed off or put on pills that didn't work. I was referred to Dr. Wong and his staff got me right in! Within a week of my appointment I was scheduled for a robotic laproscopic cholecystectomy (Gallbladder removal). They are doing another procedure next week to make sure there is nothing else causing my issues. The surgery staff and hospital staff at Hurley were wonderful. They even cut my three bandages into heart shapes. Seriously could not have asked for a better experience. Looking forward to finding more answers and Healing! Thank you Dr. Wong! And thank you to your Amazing staff, both in your office and your team at Hurley!
    Lacara — Jun 18, 2021
    About Dr. Kristoffer Wong, DO

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639309370
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wong works at University of Michigan Medical Center in Flint, MI. View the full address on Dr. Wong’s profile.

    Dr. Wong has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

