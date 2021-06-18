Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kristoffer Wong, DO
Overview
Dr. Kristoffer Wong, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Flint, MI.
Dr. Wong works at
Locations
-
1
Hurley Medical Center Grad Medical1 Hurley Plz, Flint, MI 48503 Directions (810) 262-7300
-
2
Hurley Medical Center1125 N Linden Rd Ste 100, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 262-6555
-
3
Pediatric Cardiology in Flint6140 Rashelle Dr, Flint, MI 48507 Directions (810) 262-2330
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Hurley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Let me start by saying I have been having health issues ignored by doctors for years.. Brushed off or put on pills that didn't work. I was referred to Dr. Wong and his staff got me right in! Within a week of my appointment I was scheduled for a robotic laproscopic cholecystectomy (Gallbladder removal). They are doing another procedure next week to make sure there is nothing else causing my issues. The surgery staff and hospital staff at Hurley were wonderful. They even cut my three bandages into heart shapes. Seriously could not have asked for a better experience. Looking forward to finding more answers and Healing! Thank you Dr. Wong! And thank you to your Amazing staff, both in your office and your team at Hurley!
About Dr. Kristoffer Wong, DO
- General Surgery
- English
- 1639309370
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
