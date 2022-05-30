Overview

Dr. Kristoffer West, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from George Washington University Medical Center and is affiliated with Cedar City Hospital, Garfield Memorial Hospital, Kane County Hospital, Sevier Valley Hospital and St. George Regional Hospital River Road.



Dr. West works at HUNTSMAN WEST ORTHOPEDIC SPINE LLC in Saint George, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.