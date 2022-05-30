Dr. Kristoffer West, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. West is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristoffer West, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristoffer West, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from George Washington University Medical Center and is affiliated with Cedar City Hospital, Garfield Memorial Hospital, Kane County Hospital, Sevier Valley Hospital and St. George Regional Hospital River Road.
Locations
St. George Orthopedic Spine617 E Riverside Dr Ste 302, Saint George, UT 84790 Directions (435) 652-6024
St George Orthopedic Spine230 N 1680 E Ste I1, Saint George, UT 84790 Directions (435) 652-6024
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedar City Hospital
- Garfield Memorial Hospital
- Kane County Hospital
- Sevier Valley Hospital
- St. George Regional Hospital River Road
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great surgeon, best staff.
About Dr. Kristoffer West, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Spine Institute of Arizona
- Univ Hospital Of Upstate Medical Center
- George Washington University Medical Center
- Brigham Young University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. West has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. West accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. West has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. West has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. West on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. West speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. West. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. West.
