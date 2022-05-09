Dr. Kristoffer Padjen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Padjen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristoffer Padjen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kristoffer Padjen, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY.
Center for the Study & Treatment of Pain240 E 38th St Fl 14, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 201-1004
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I just had a total right knee replacement. I was referred to Dr Padjen for pain management. Its a very painful post op recovery. I feel Dr Padjen really cares about his patients and wants them to have the best outcome. He takes the time to listen to all my concerns. He’s an excellent caring knowledgeable doctor and I’m so thankful he’s my dr.
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1518110949
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Padjen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Padjen accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Padjen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Padjen has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Padjen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Padjen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padjen.
