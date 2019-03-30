Overview

Dr. Kristoffer McCoy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. McCoy works at Champaign Dental Group in Lafayette, LA with other offices in Broussard, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.