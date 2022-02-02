Overview

Dr. Kristofer Matullo, MD is a General Hand Surgery Specialist in Quakertown, PA. They specialize in General Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus, St. Luke’s Anderson Campus and St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus.



Dr. Matullo works at St. Luke's Orthopedic Care in Quakertown, PA with other offices in Bethlehem, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.