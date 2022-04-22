Dr. Kristofer Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristofer Jones, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kristofer Jones, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Jones works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UCLA Orthopaedics100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 170, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 981-3475
-
2
Torrance - Primary & Specialty Care3500 Lomita Blvd Ste 300, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 981-3468
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jones?
Dr. Jones was very professional and very knowledgeable. Explained everything in detail and provided me with options and the reasoning behind them. I left the office feeling I had the tools to follow up on the next course of treatment.
About Dr. Kristofer Jones, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1205093895
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- New York Hospital-Cornell University
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jones using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.