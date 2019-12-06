Dr. Kristine Zitelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zitelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristine Zitelli, MD
Dr. Kristine Zitelli, MD is a Dermatologist in Mason, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
The Dermatology Group5298 SOCIALVILLE FOSTER RD, Mason, OH 45040 Directions (513) 770-4212Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
The Christ Hospital330 Thomas More Pkwy Ste 201, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (513) 770-4212
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Zitelli is the best Dermatologist I have ever dealt with. She is very knowledgable, professional, and quite frankly the first dermatologist I have fealt comfortable with. All of my skin issues are dealt with and I couldn't be happier. I highly recommend!
- 11 years of experience
- English
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Zitelli has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Candidiasis of Skin and Nails and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zitelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
