Dr. Kristine Zanotti, MD

Oncology
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kristine Zanotti, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center, UH St. John Medical Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.

Dr. Zanotti works at RAINBOW BABIES & CHILDREN HOSP in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Open and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University Hospitals
    11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 844-3954
    Monday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Southwest General Health Center
  • UH St. John Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Parma Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hysterectomy - Open
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 13, 2019
    I cannot believe she doesn't have a five star review. She is the best doctor! She is the best surgeon. One of the most caring, wonderful and exceptional doctors I have ever had. I look back and realized I must have tried her patience on more than one account, but she never showed it. I have recommended her every chance I get.
    Meg Newman — Jun 13, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kristine Zanotti, MD
    About Dr. Kristine Zanotti, MD

    • Oncology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1487673265
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kristine Zanotti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zanotti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zanotti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zanotti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zanotti works at RAINBOW BABIES & CHILDREN HOSP in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Zanotti’s profile.

    Dr. Zanotti has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Open and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zanotti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Zanotti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zanotti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zanotti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zanotti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

