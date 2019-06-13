Dr. Kristine Zanotti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zanotti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristine Zanotti, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristine Zanotti, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center, UH St. John Medical Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.
Dr. Zanotti works at
Locations
-
1
University Hospitals11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-3954Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Southwest General Health Center
- UH St. John Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
- University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center
- University Hospitals Parma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zanotti?
I cannot believe she doesn't have a five star review. She is the best doctor! She is the best surgeon. One of the most caring, wonderful and exceptional doctors I have ever had. I look back and realized I must have tried her patience on more than one account, but she never showed it. I have recommended her every chance I get.
About Dr. Kristine Zanotti, MD
- Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1487673265
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zanotti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zanotti accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zanotti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zanotti works at
Dr. Zanotti has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Open and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zanotti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Zanotti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zanotti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zanotti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zanotti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.