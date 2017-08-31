Dr. Kristine Uramoto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uramoto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristine Uramoto, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristine Uramoto, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Uramoto works at
Locations
-
1
Greg K Sakamoto MD LLC550 S Beretania St Ste 514, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 523-8611
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Uramoto?
I have been a patient for over 10 years. Dr. Uramoto is a top notch physician,
About Dr. Kristine Uramoto, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1295747343
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad Sch Med
- U Hawaii
- University of Hawaii School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Uramoto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Uramoto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Uramoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Uramoto works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Uramoto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uramoto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uramoto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uramoto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.