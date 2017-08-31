See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Kristine Uramoto, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kristine Uramoto, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Uramoto works at Scott T Kawamoto/Kristine M Mds in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Greg K Sakamoto MD LLC
    550 S Beretania St Ste 514, Honolulu, HI 96813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 523-8611

  • The Queens Medical Center

Osteoporosis
Osteopenia
Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Osteopenia
Arthritis

Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 31, 2017
    I have been a patient for over 10 years. Dr. Uramoto is a top notch physician,
    Honolulu, HI — Aug 31, 2017
    About Dr. Kristine Uramoto, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1295747343
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Grad Sch Med
    • U Hawaii
    • University of Hawaii School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kristine Uramoto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uramoto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Uramoto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Uramoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Uramoto works at Scott T Kawamoto/Kristine M Mds in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Uramoto’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Uramoto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uramoto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uramoto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uramoto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

