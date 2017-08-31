Overview

Dr. Kristine Uramoto, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Uramoto works at Scott T Kawamoto/Kristine M Mds in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.