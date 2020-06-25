Overview

Dr. Kristine Teodori, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Hammond and Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus.



Dr. Teodori works at Aceso Visiting Physicians and Geriatric Care in Crown Point, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Muscle Weakness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.