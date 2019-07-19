Dr. Kristine Strickland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strickland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristine Strickland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kristine Strickland, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center, HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital, HSHS St. Vincent Hospital and Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Strickland works at
Locations
HSHS St. Vincent Hospital835 S Van Buren St Rm 849, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 433-8558
WFU Eye CenterS Hawthorne Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27157 Directions (336) 716-2878
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice doctor. SHe listened to us.
About Dr. Kristine Strickland, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Maternal Fetal Medicine, Wake Forest University School Of Medicine
- Obstetrics and Gynecology, Tulane University School Of Medicine
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strickland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strickland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strickland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strickland works at
Dr. Strickland has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, Gestational Diabetes and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strickland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Strickland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strickland.
