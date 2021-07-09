See All General Surgeons in Columbus, OH
Dr. Kristine Slam, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (23)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Dr. Kristine Slam, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Diley Ridge Medical Center, Mount Carmel East and Mount Carmel St. Ann's.

Dr. Slam works at Oberlander and Associates Internal Medicine Inc. in Columbus, OH with other offices in New Albany, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Appendicitis and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oberlander and Associates Internal Medicine Inc.
    6075 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 864-6363
  2. 2
    750 Mount Carmel Mall Ste 380, Columbus, OH 43222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 228-0768
  3. 3
    Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital
    7333 Smiths Mill Rd, New Albany, OH 43054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 775-6600
  4. 4
    Mount Carmel East
    6001 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 234-6356

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Diley Ridge Medical Center
  • Mount Carmel East
  • Mount Carmel St. Ann's

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Jul 09, 2021
    I met Dr. Slam today for the first time. I was at the office for 45 minutes before I saw her. She apologized and said she spent time talking to her patients and the couple went over. She gave me some options, one of which I chose. I explain to her that I could be pretty crappy. She explained to me that she's very blunt. I appreciate that. I'll be seeing her again in a couple months.
    Cherrie Durant — Jul 09, 2021
    About Dr. Kristine Slam, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396917274
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
