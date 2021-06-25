Overview

Dr. Kristine Sellberg, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medic and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Abrazo West Campus and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.



Dr. Sellberg works at Sonoran Heart, LLC in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Black Canyon City, AZ, Peoria, AZ, Anthem, AZ and Goodyear, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Regurgitation, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Murmur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.