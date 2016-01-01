Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sarmosyan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kristine Sarmosyan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kristine Sarmosyan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Burbank, CA.
Dr. Sarmosyan works at
Locations
Urology Associates Medical Group, 2601 W Alameda Ave Ste 416, Burbank, CA 91505
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kristine Sarmosyan, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1851705511
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sarmosyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sarmosyan works at
Dr. Sarmosyan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarmosyan.
