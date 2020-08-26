Overview

Dr. Kristine Romine, MD is a Dermatologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Valleywise Health Medical Center.



Dr. Romine works at Camelback Dermatology&Skin Sgy in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.