Overview

Dr. Kristine Rea, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Anderson, IN. They completed their fellowship with University of Michigan Hospital



Dr. Rea works at Ascension Medical Group Anderson Rheumatology Associates in Anderson, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.