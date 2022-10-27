Dr. Kristine Rea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristine Rea, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristine Rea, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Anderson, IN. They completed their fellowship with University of Michigan Hospital
Dr. Rea works at
Locations
Ascension Medical Group Anderson Rheumatology Associates141 W 22nd St Ste 212, Anderson, IN 46016 Directions (765) 648-4138
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Anderson
- Ascension St. Vincent Mercy
- Community Hospital Anderson
- Marion General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I’m so happy to have Dr. Rea. She has helped me so much and take’s the time (as much time as takes) per visit. I’m a complicated case with several autoimmune diseases. I greatly appreciate her and her staff. Thank you
About Dr. Kristine Rea, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1174546907
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospital
- St Vincent Hospital And Health Services
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rea has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rea has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Rea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rea.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.