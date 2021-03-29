Overview

Dr. Kristine McNulty, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Moses Taylor Hospital and Wayne Memorial Hospital.



Dr. McNulty works at Commonwealth Health Physician Network - Obgyn - Scranton (suite 2a) in Scranton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.