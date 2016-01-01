See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Lexington, KY
Dr. Kristine Lain, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kristine Lain, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph East.

Dr. Lain works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Maternal Fetal Medicine & Fetal Imaging Center in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Preeclampsia and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Maternal Fetal Medicine & Fetal Imagine
    170 N Eagle Creek Dr Ste 110, Lexington, KY 40509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Preeclampsia
Gestational Diabetes
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Preeclampsia
Gestational Diabetes

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Kristine Lain, MD

Specialties
  • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 28 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1821039215
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University Of Pittsburgh|University of Pittsburgh / Main Campus
Residency
  • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
Internship
  • University Of Pittsburgh Med Center|University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
Medical Education
  • University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Joseph East

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kristine Lain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lain works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Maternal Fetal Medicine & Fetal Imaging Center in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Lain’s profile.

Dr. Lain has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Preeclampsia and Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lain.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

