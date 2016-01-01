Overview

Dr. Kristine Lain, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph East.



Dr. Lain works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Maternal Fetal Medicine & Fetal Imaging Center in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Preeclampsia and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

