Dr. Kristine Krol, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Krol works at Northwell Health Physician Partners University Physicians Group Medicine at South Avenue in Staten Island, NY with other offices in Somerville, NJ, Bedminster, NJ and Bridgewater, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.