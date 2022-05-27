See All Allergists & Immunologists in Staten Island, NY
Allergy & Immunology
3.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kristine Krol, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Staten Island University Hospital.

Dr. Krol works at Northwell Health Physician Partners University Physicians Group Medicine at South Avenue in Staten Island, NY with other offices in Somerville, NJ, Bedminster, NJ and Bridgewater, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allercare - Travis Office
    1110 South Ave Ste 306, Staten Island, NY 10314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 370-7143
  2. 2
    Allercare
    177 W High St, Somerville, NJ 08876 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 725-8666
  3. 3
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Medicine At Amboy Road
    4634 Amboy Rd, Staten Island, NY 10312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 948-1868
  4. 4
    ANS Bedminster
    2345 Lamington Rd Ste 107, Bedminster, NJ 07921 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 781-5550
  5. 5
    Allercare - Bridgewater
    215 Union Ave Ste C, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 781-5550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
  • Staten Island University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Additive Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Dr. Kroll has treated my severe allergies for many years and is now helping me with my daughter's allergies. I could not ask for a better. More attentive doctor who has helped us navigate some tough times. She was caring, considerate and through. I appreciate her expertise and professionalism more than I can ever say.
    Frances — May 27, 2022
    About Dr. Kristine Krol, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1275528465
    Education & Certifications

    • Mass Gen Hospital
    • Staten Island University Hospital
    • SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED
    • Internal Medicine
