Dr. Kristine Krol, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristine Krol, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Staten Island University Hospital.
Locations
Allercare - Travis Office1110 South Ave Ste 306, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 370-7143
Allercare177 W High St, Somerville, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 725-8666
Northwell Health Physician Partners Medicine At Amboy Road4634 Amboy Rd, Staten Island, NY 10312 Directions (718) 948-1868
ANS Bedminster2345 Lamington Rd Ste 107, Bedminster, NJ 07921 Directions (908) 781-5550
Allercare - Bridgewater215 Union Ave Ste C, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (908) 781-5550
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kroll has treated my severe allergies for many years and is now helping me with my daughter's allergies. I could not ask for a better. More attentive doctor who has helped us navigate some tough times. She was caring, considerate and through. I appreciate her expertise and professionalism more than I can ever say.
About Dr. Kristine Krol, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1275528465
Education & Certifications
- Mass Gen Hospital
- Staten Island University Hospital
- SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krol has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krol accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
