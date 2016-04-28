See All General Surgeons in Scranton, PA
Dr. Kristine Kelley, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (9)
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kristine Kelley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital, Regional Hospital Of Scranton, Wayne Memorial Hospital and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Lumpectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    300 Lackawanna Ave Unit 200, Scranton, PA 18503
    Regional Hospital of Scranton
    746 Jefferson Ave, Scranton, PA 18510
    Moses Taylor Hospital
    700 Quincy Ave, Scranton, PA 18510

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Geisinger Community Medical Center
  • Moses Taylor Hospital
  • Regional Hospital Of Scranton
  • Wayne Memorial Hospital
  • Wilkes - Barre General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mastectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Lumpectomy
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    Apr 28, 2016
    (Writing this review on behalf of my mother).Can highly recommend Dr. Kelley. She took wonderful care of my mom & put her at ease. Kind and professional! I couldn't be there for my mom's appointment because I live out of the country, so it put my mind at ease knowing she felt well taken care of. She also greatly appreciated the kindness and warmth of the whole staff. Based on my mom's experience, we can say she is an excellent choice if you are seeking treatment in the Scranton area.
    About Dr. Kristine Kelley, MD

    General Surgery
    40 years of experience
    English
    1811968621
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kelley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kelley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kelley has seen patients for Mastectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Lumpectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

