Dr. Kristine Kelley, MD
Dr. Kristine Kelley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital, Regional Hospital Of Scranton, Wayne Memorial Hospital and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Lumpectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 300 Lackawanna Ave Unit 200, Scranton, PA 18503 Directions (570) 342-7864
-
2
Regional Hospital of Scranton746 Jefferson Ave, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (570) 342-7864
-
3
Moses Taylor Hospital700 Quincy Ave, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (570) 342-7864
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Moses Taylor Hospital
- Regional Hospital Of Scranton
- Wayne Memorial Hospital
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
(Writing this review on behalf of my mother).Can highly recommend Dr. Kelley. She took wonderful care of my mom & put her at ease. Kind and professional! I couldn't be there for my mom's appointment because I live out of the country, so it put my mind at ease knowing she felt well taken care of. She also greatly appreciated the kindness and warmth of the whole staff. Based on my mom's experience, we can say she is an excellent choice if you are seeking treatment in the Scranton area.
About Dr. Kristine Kelley, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
