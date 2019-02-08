Dr. Kristine Keeney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keeney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristine Keeney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kristine Keeney, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Community-general Hospital Of Greater Syracuse, Crouse Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Upstate University Hospital.
Locations
Upstate Breast Care Center4900 Broad Rd # 1, Syracuse, NY 13215 Directions (315) 492-5660
Hospital Affiliations
- Community-general Hospital Of Greater Syracuse
- Crouse Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Keeney made me and my husband so at ease after being diagnosed with breast cancer. After my report from my biopsy I was so scared . I called the Dr. Keeney's office and they took me in that same week. She explained how my cancer could be treated with surgery, radiation and medication. After the surgery in which she did a fantastic job I was told all my margins were cleared. It has been a year now of being cancer free. She continues to see on a regular basis and eases my worries. Great DR
About Dr. Kristine Keeney, MD
- Breast Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1225098577
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- SUNY Upstate Medical University
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keeney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keeney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keeney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Keeney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keeney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keeney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keeney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.